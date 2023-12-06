Back In The Fast Lane: Formula 1 Sprint Race To Return To Lusail International Circuit In 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: After its dramatic debut at Lusail International Circuit (LIC) earlier this year, the Formula 1 Sprint Race is set to make a triumphant return to Qatar, the only country in the region to host the sprint race, next winter as part of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024.

The Sprint, which proved to be a high-octane addition to the 2023 season. The 2024 edition of the Sprint Race at Lusail International Circuit will take place on November 30, 2024, thrilling motorsports fans ahead of the Grand Prix climax on December 1, 2024.

LIC is one of just six locations chosen to host the prestigious race on the Grand Prix's 24-date championship, lining up alongside Shanghai, Miami, Austin, Sao Paulo, and Austria's Aspielburg.

F1's Sprint calendar is designed to feature circuits which encourage overtaking and make for close and entertaining racing, providing fans with more competitive on-track action over the course of a race weekend.

Last year's maiden Lusail Sprint saw McLaren's Oscar Piastro clinch victory ahead of Red Bull rival, Max Verstappen.

What is the F1 Sprint?



The F1 Sprint is a 100km high-intensity dash introduced to showcase the best Formula 1 has to offer in close and entertaining racing. With no pit stops (unless drivers are unfortunate enough to need repairs), it provides another opportunity for drivers and teams to score points for their respective championships. The top eight drivers are awarded points – eight for the winner and one for the driver finishing in P8.

How is the grid determined for the F1 Sprint?

A special shorter qualifying session known as the Sprint Shootout will take place on the Saturday morning of race weekend, to determine the grid for the F1 Sprint. Q1 will be 12 minutes, Q2 10 minutes, and Q3 8 minutes. New tyres are mandatory for each qualifying round, with mediums for Q1 and Q2, and softs for Q3.

How does the race weekend differ from an F1 Sprint?

The three-day event, encompassing Saturday's Sprint, gives fans a unique opportunity to watch the world's most elite drivers go head-to-head.

Friday will feature a single free practice session followed by the standard qualifying session for the Grand Prix.

On Saturday, the thrilling Sprint Shootout takes place which determines the grid for the afternoon's nail-biting Sprint and on Sunday, the Grand Prix brings the weekend to its stunning climax.

The Sprint and Grand Prix coupled with immersive entertainment and hospitality options will make next year's Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix an experience of a lifetime.