Lawmakers Condemn West-Backed Israel's War On Gaza, Urge 'Deeds Not Words' To End Aggression

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - MPs on Wednesday condemned Israel's attacks against Gaza, warning of "grave" repercussions as a result of the occupying state's renewed aggression on the besieged strip.

During an oversight session on Wednesday, lawmakers also decried the world's inaction and silence on Israeli violations of international laws and treaties and humanitarian and moral values, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



MPs said that the West-backed Israel's war on Gaza, "renewed heavily brutally following the short-lived truce", have resulted in tragic civilian toll, including children and women, besides the large-scale destruction of residential buildings, hospitals and mosques.

Lawmakers also affirmed Jordan's support for Palestinians and commended the recent reinforcement of military field hospitals in Gaza.

They also urged intensified international efforts that "go beyond just condemnation" to action to ensure the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to Gaza.



MPs called for supporting Palestinian resistance against Israeli crimes and schemes for forced displacement.

The Lower House speaker tasked the Legal Committee with meetings with veteran MPs with legal background to examine the Jordanian-Israeli deals.

The committee has been tasked with re-examining all agreements Jordan had signed with Israel, including the 1994 Wadi Araba Peace Treaty and the 2016 mega gas deal.



The committee will make recommendations to the government on these deal for any necessary action.





