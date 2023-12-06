Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council Participates In The 4Th Abu Dhabi Family Forum

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), will partake in the 4th Abu Dhadi Family Forum. The event, organized by the Family Development Foundation (FDF), is under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak,“Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and the Honorary Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council. The forum, held under the theme Cohesive Family, Sustainable Community, aims to strengthen social responsibility and awareness of government services available for families in the Emirate, with a focus on digital systems.

The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council is participating in the Forum, which falls under the umbrella of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak's Program for Excellence and Community Intelligence, and in its new edition it includes four main pillars: Sustainable Family, Business Leadership, Children of the Future, and Emirati Heritage. The participation will include a display platform in the Forum. The Forum will be held on December 8th to the 15th in the Marsana area on Al Hudayriat Island – Abu Dhabi.

Moreover, ADBWC will showcase the various services and exceptional opportunities provided by the Council and its strategic partners to the businesswomen community in the Emirate.

Under the Entrepreneurship theme, the Council will also organize a panel titled“Let's talk Investments” on 12th December, featuring Her Excellency Nour Al Tamimi, as a businesswoman and investor in the UAE, and representatives of both Jadwa Investment and Flat6Labs company, to discuss investment challenges, benefits, requirements, and share necessary primary steps to launch investment projects.

Her Excellency Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council said:“The participation of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council in the 4th Abu Dhabi Family Forum is in line with the Council's belief in the vital and effective role that women play in the UAE, as an essential partner in the process of developing and growing the national economy. Businesswomen have demonstrated their high efficiency in the world of finance and business, and their ability to overcome local competition, thereby enhancing their success globally.”

“Through this Forum, we at the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, look forward to motivating businesswomen to venture into investments in various prominent sectors. We hope this propels them to unlock their potential, and encourages them to advance their expertise and develop their skills, in a way that enables them to contribute effectively to comprehensive and sustainable economic and social development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to also consolidate the leading role of businesswomen in the private sector.” Her Excellency added.

The Council's participation in workshops and panels focuses on providing advice and guidance to participants at the Forum, introducing the steps that must be followed when launching investment projects, raising awareness about the factors that affect women's entry into investment fields, as well as highlighting the aspects of group investment, whether through family-owned businesses, or joint ventures.

The panels organized by the Council will address all challenges related to investments, raise awareness of how to start projects with small capital, introducing the most important economic sectors in which businesswomen are currently investing at the local level, and review the most prominent business activities in which women can compete. Additionally, it will highlight the investment opportunities available in Abu Dhabi. These panels will also raise awareness on successful ways to invest, and encourage Emirati women to enter the world of investment.

The Forum seeks to strengthen community intelligence and innovation values, invest in community potential, and promote cohesion. It also aims to introduce and enhance government services for all family members, simplify accessibility, and foster trust-based relationships. Additionally, the Forum endeavors to stimulate entrepreneurship and support SMEs, and enable institutions to identify families' needs, exchange experiences with partner institutions, and develop their services, all contributing to the overarching goal of building cohesive families and a sustainable society.