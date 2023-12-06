Global Journalism Council Casts Aspersions On France

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The Global
Journalism Council's (GJC) Foreign Media Department has denounced
the previous day's pressure on Azerbaijani journalist Aygun
Hasanova in France, Trend reports.
Elshad Eyvazli, chairman of the Council's Foreign Media
Assembly, told AZERTAJ that such behavior toward a journalist is
strongly condemned.
"We strongly oppose all forms of pressure and violence directed
against journalists. We ask the French government to explain the
pressure applied to Aygun Hasanova, an employee of the official
Azerbaijani media company AZERTAJ who was deployed to New
Caledonia," he said.
"In a country like France, obstruction of professional
journalistic activity is contrary to international rights and
freedoms. When something like this happens in one of the world's
political centers, it is disappointing for journalists around the
world. We consider and condemn the detention of the journalist at
the police station and her deportation from the country as a
restriction of the journalist's right to access information," the
statement emphasizes.
