Kuwait Keen On Guaranteeing Human Rights, Freedoms -- Lawmaker

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TANGIER, Morocco, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait is keen on defending human rights and freedoms considering them one of the main pillars of security, stability and development in the society, stated Kuwaiti lawmaker Hamdan Al-Azmi.

In statements to reporters on the sidelines of his participation in the official launch event of the Arab plan for human rights education and inculcation in the Moroccan city of Tangier, Al-Azmi boasted that the State of Kuwait, since its independence, was eager to set guarantees for protecting basic human rights and freedoms starting with clear constitutional articles.

The National Assembly (parliament) translated these constitutional articles into binding legal and regulatory texts and established institutions to defend human rights, such as the parliamentary human rights commission, Al-Azmi noted.

He added that the State of Kuwait also joined many regional and international human rights agreements and conventions with a view to consolidating the foundations of a democratic state where citizens and residents enjoy all constitutional rights and freedoms.

The Arab plan for human rights education was launched Tuesday in Tangier with the participation of delegations from various Arab countries, representatives of the Arab Parliament, Arab League and concerned regional and international organizations.

In addition to MP Al-Azmi, lawmakers Khaled Al-Otaibi and Dr. Mohammad Al-Huwaila represented Kuwait in the event. (end)

