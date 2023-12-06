               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Crown Prince Suspends Public Servants' Hiring, Promotion, Secondment


12/6/2023 3:06:53 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has issued a decree suspending public servants' appointment, promotion, transfer and secondment for three months, subject to renewal.
The decree was published in an addendum to the official gazette (Kuwait Today) on Wednesday, December 6. (end)
