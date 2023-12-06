BYD And Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE) Form Strategic Partnership To Drive Electric Mobility

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--BYD Ecuador (hereafter referred to as BYD) and the Latin American Energy Organization (OLADE) announced that an Interinstitutional Cooperation Agreement was formalized recently, with the aim of advancing the cause of electric mobility in Latin America and the Caribbean.

OLADE, under the leadership of its Executive Secretary, Andrés Rebolledo Smitmans, and BYD, represented by Jorge Burbano, Country Manager of BYD Ecuador, have signed this agreement, solidifying their joint commitment to promoting electric vehicles and accelerating energy transitions in the region.

Established in 1973, OLADE is a respected intergovernmental cooperation organization dedicated to fostering energy integration, development, and conservation in Latin America and the Caribbean. In contrast, BYD, founded in 1995, stands as a leading technology company with a focus on innovation in diverse industries, including automobiles, electronics, rail transit, and new energy.

The collaboration outlined in this agreement will encompass crucial elements such as promoting sustainable mobility, conducting workshops, and providing specialized training in electromobility. These initiatives will target both the public and private sectors, academia, specialized guilds, and civil society in Latin America and the Caribbean. Moreover, the partnership will involve site visits and technical demonstrations at OLADE facilities, specifically focusing on electromobility, for universities, technology centers, educational institutions, guilds, and related organizations. Additionally, BYD's vehicles will be utilized in OLADE's electromobility studies, aligning with OLADE's work plans.

BYD will significantly contribute to this collaboration by providing a TANG EV electric vehicle model along with a charging station. This equipment will be used to demonstrate the electric infrastructure and the vehicle's autonomy, emphasizing the advantages of electric vehicles.

Commenting on the partnership, Jorge Burbano, Country Manager of BYD Ecuador, stated,“We are deeply honored to collaborate with OLADE, leveraging our expertise in electric mobility and energy solutions. Our joint mission is crucial – reducing CO2 emissions and contributing to global efforts to cool the earth by 1°C. I am confident that our cooperation will serve as a beacon for knowledge transfer and research, fostering sustainable development and energy security in the region.”

The Executive Secretary of OLADE, Andrés Rebolledo, highlighted the significance of the recent agreement as a key commitment to regional energy integration and cooperation for the benefit of OLADE's 27 member countries. He emphasized the importance of transitioning to a sustainable vision in Latin America and the Caribbean, advocating for a long-term perspective in energy integration. This milestone signifies a notable collaboration between both entities, dedicated to a cleaner and more sustainable future for the region. It focuses on priority areas such as electrification of mobility and sustainable mobility training, with the possibility of agreeing on specific agreements for the execution of projects aligned with their shared objectives.

Through this agreement, BYD and OLADE reaffirm their dedication to regional energy integration and cooperation for the benefit of member countries. By closely collaborating and implementing joint projects, they aim to promote sustainable development and optimize energy resources and transportation through clean energy sources in the region.

About BYD

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 70 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world.

About BYD Auto

Founded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Aiming to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector, BYD Auto focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company has mastered the core technologies of the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, such as batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and automotive-grade semiconductors. It has witnessed in recent years significant technological advancements, including the Blade Battery, DM-i Super Hybrid Technology, e Platform 3.0, CTB Technology, e4 Platform, BYD DiSus Intelligent Body Control System, and DMO super hybrid system. The company is the world's first carmaker to stop the production of fossil-fueled vehicles on EV shift and has remained top of new energy passenger vehicle sales in China for 10 years in a row.

