Slott, Ottley, Platt, Mann Headline Talented Comics Creators Attending FAN EXPO New Orleans

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) An incredible array of talented comics artists and writers, spanning more than a half century of work and encompassing dozens of the most popular franchises in the history of the medium through the present will be on hand as FAN EXPO New Orleans today announced the Artist Alley headliners for the convention, set for January 5-7 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Among the superstar writers and artists are Dan Slott (“Spider-Man,”“Spider-Boy”), Ryan Ottley (“Invincible,”“Spider-Man”), Stephen Platt (“Moon Knight,”“Wolverine”), Clay Mann (“Batman/Catwoman,”“Superman”), Brian Azzarello (“Get Joker,”“Wonder Woman”), Tom Grummett (“Superboy,”“The Amazing Spider-Man"), Michael Golden (“Fantastic Four,”“X-Men”), Tony Harris (“Starman,”“JSA”), Clinton Hobart (Disney licensed artist), Tim Jacobus (“Goosebumps"), Jae Lee (“Seven Sons,”“Stephen King's Dark Tower”), Carl Potts (“Alien Legion,”“The Punisher”) and Todd W. Langen (“TMNT,”“The Wonder Years”).



Just about every franchise imaginable will be well represented at FAN EXPO New Orleans, and comic fans will revel in meeting the creators who have made them possible. Q&A's, interactive demonstration sessions, autographs, commission opportunities and more make the experience a can't-miss for comic lovers.



Other notables in the deep field of creators include Heather Antos (IDW Publishing), John Delaney (“Justice League Adventures,”“Futurama”), Gigi Dutreix (“Sonic the Hedgehog”), Guy Gilchrist (“The Muppets,”“Nancy”), Claudia Gray (“Star Wars,”“House of El”), Gavin Guidry (“Superman '78: The Metal Curtain”), Travis Hymel (“TMNT Adventures,”“Trailer Park Boys”), Terry Kavanagh (Marvel Comics editor, writer), Jackson Lanzing (“Guardians of the Galaxy,”“Captain America”), Tim Lattie (“TMNT Adventures”), Cary Nord (“Wonder Woman,”“Conan”), Stephanie Phillips (“Rogue and Gambit,”“Harley Quinn”), Joshua“Sway” Swaby (“Catwoman”), and Joe Wos (“Wostoons,”“Cartoon Academy”). Dozens of others, many from the New Orleans area, will also populate Artist Alley, with the full list available at



The FAN EXPO New Orleans comics lineup bolsters an event whose celebrity field is also first-rate. Lord of the Rings“Four Hobbits” Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, The Terminator franchise cast members Linda Hamilton, Michael Biehn, Lance Henriksen, Robert Patrick and Edward Furlong,“Charmed” duo of Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, "Daredevil" tandem of Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio,“Star Trek” standouts Sonequa Martin-Green (“Star Trek: Discovery”), Michelle Hurd (“Star Trek: Picard”) and Jonathan Frakes (“Star Trek: The Next Generation,” among others), Jon Bernthal (“The Punisher,”“The Walking Dead”), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy,“Avengers: Infinity War”), Bruce Campbell (The Evil Dead,“Burn Notice”), Danny Trejo (Machete, The Book of Boba Fett) and Katee Sackhoff (Star Wars'“The Mandalorian”) are among the many headliners.



FAN EXPO New Orleans features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.



Additional guests, exhibitors and programming for this major comics, sci-fi, horror, literary, anime and gaming convention will be announced closer to the event. New Orleans is the first event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events/.



