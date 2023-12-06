African countries purchase over 30 percent of weapons systems exported by Russia

(MENAFN) As of Monday, over 30 percent of the weapons systems exported by Russia this year have been purchased by African countries, according to Alexander Mikheyev, the CEO of Rosoboronexport, Russia's primary arms exporter, as reported by a Russian news agency.



Mikheyev stated that his company currently collaborates with 80 percent of African nations, and contracts on the continent are anticipated to surpass USD 5.2 billion by the conclusion of 2023.



This announcement follows the third International Exhibition for Defense and Military Industries (EDEX 2023) held in Egypt from Monday to Thursday. Hosted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the Cairo International Exhibition Centre, the event features participation from over 400 companies representing 46 countries. The exhibition showcases the latest models of aviation and armored vehicles, missile and artillery systems, naval products, unmanned aircraft, anti-aircraft and electronic warfare weapons, small arms, and ammunition from the Russian defense industry.



“EDEX is the largest defense exhibition on the African continent,” Mikheyev said, He further mentioned that Rosoboronexport aims to leverage its participation to cultivate collaboration in the sectors identified during the recent Russia-Africa Summit held in St. Petersburg.



“Today, Rosoboronexport is doing its best to remain a reliable partner, being aware of the challenges and threats in the security area facing African countries,” Mikheyev stated.

