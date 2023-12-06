(MENAFN- Hivemind Creative Marketing) Experience Award-Winning Resort Getaway



• Upscale property wins coveted title at World Travel Awards 2023

• Dive into DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island‘s “Brunch and Stay” getaway package



Ras Al Khaimah, Dec, 2023: Experience an unforgettable weekend getaway with the enticing "Brunch and Stay" package at DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island. This exclusive offer combines a delightful signature brunch for two, a double occupancy room stay, and a scrumptious breakfast, all in the stunning backdrop of this award-winning resort.



Nestled on the tranquil shores of Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, this resort is a haven of luxury and serenity. It boasts a 650-meter private beach, offering a wide range of top-tier amenities. With 13 distinctive bars and restaurants serving gourmet cuisine, seven inviting pools, paddle courts, and more, a unique experience awaits every guest.



In a significant achievement, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island has recently been crowned "Ras Al Khaimah's Leading Family Resort 2023" at the prestigious World Travel Awards 2023, marking the 30th anniversary of this esteemed institution. Despite hosting over 110,000 guests from the first quarter to the third quarter of this year, the resort maintains exceptional quality and high standards via its team of over 600 dedicated staff, solidifying its position as a multi-award-winning establishment, as this is the 4th time they have won this award.



Pieter van Beugen, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island, expressed his delight at the recognition, "It is a wonderful surprise and great honour for us to be recognised for this award. Having established our presence in Ras Al Khaimah since 2014, it is heartening to witness the continuous recognition of the values of our resort and, crucially, our team. Their unwavering support and efforts are pivotal to our incredible journey." Emphasising the critical role played by the dedicated team. He highlighted the culture of respect and empowerment as a consistent thread in the resort's success.



Enjoy this award-winning resort and elevate your weekends with DoubleTree's "Brunch and Stay" promotion, starting at AED 1399 (including tax) for double occupancy. This enticing package includes a room stay, brunch for two with an alcoholic package, and a delicious breakfast for the following morning.



The Islander's Brunch, starting at 1 pm, offers electrifying entertainment and a delightful fusion of beach and brunch atmospheres. Guests can enjoy live cooking demonstrations, breathtaking views, and a variety of cuisines, including:



Highlights include:

● Asia Street Food Outside Terrace: Indian delicacies like Pani puri and pav bhaji, a live wok station serving exquisite noodles and Far Eastern flavours.

● South American Corner: A selection of tacos, nachos, and fresh guacamole prepared tableside.

● Flavours of Sanchaya, Meze, Vespa: From bao buns, kebabs to burrata’s and bruschetta’s, sashimi to nigiri, every dish narrates a story of its origin.

● Fish Corner & Live Grilled: Savour the freshest catch, from Omani lobsters to black tiger prawns and live oysters.

● Salads, Mussels, and Carpaccio: Relish flavours from salads like Tuna niçoise to rich Beef carpaccio.

● From the Josper Grill: Flavours of Meze with offerings such as Kofta with cheese, Tavuk Shish kebab, Adana kebab, Striploin, and Lambchops.

● Desserts: An extravaganza featuring rolled ice cream, waffle bazaar, chocolate fountains, and many more unique concoctions.



From midday, guests can enjoy our resort's pool and beach extra facilities, which include seven lavish pools and paddle courts, plus the resort’s spa and a cutting-edge gymnasium. Our younger visitors will delight in the Chuckles Kids Club. Guests can then take advantage of drink promotions from 4 pm to 8 pm, at Anchor Bar, where our in-house DJ delivers the finest dance and R&B tracks, crafting memories that last a lifetime.



After a restful night, indulge in a sumptuous breakfast at Al Marjan. Choose a substantial breakfast à la carte or partake in the extensive buffet, ensuring you’re well-fed before more resort adventures.





MENAFN06122023007478016138ID1107546217