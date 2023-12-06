Baghdad Hosts Meeting Of Joint Iraqi-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Commission

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
A large delegation headed by the co-chairman of the commission,
Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev is in
Iraq to participate in the 3rd session of the Joint Commission on
Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation
between Azerbaijan and Iraq, Azernews reports.
The meeting of the joint commission will discuss issues of
increasing trade turnover between the two countries, further
expansion of cooperation in the economy, mutual investments,
education, culture, and tourism, as well as joint projects.
Within the framework of the meeting, an Iraqi-Azerbaijani
business forum will be held on 7 December. The forum will consider
the issues of creating opportunities for businessmen of the two
countries, organizing visits, and mutual investment.

