Baghdad Hosts Meeting Of Joint Iraqi-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Commission

Abbas Ganbay

A large delegation headed by the co-chairman of the commission, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev is in Iraq to participate in the 3rd session of the Joint Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iraq, Azernews reports.

The meeting of the joint commission will discuss issues of increasing trade turnover between the two countries, further expansion of cooperation in the economy, mutual investments, education, culture, and tourism, as well as joint projects.

Within the framework of the meeting, an Iraqi-Azerbaijani business forum will be held on 7 December. The forum will consider the issues of creating opportunities for businessmen of the two countries, organizing visits, and mutual investment.