Azerbaijan Discussed Support For Trade Initiatives With UK

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Azerbaijan and the UK discussed issues of stimulating joint
activities in the field of energy, export support, investments, and
mutual initiatives in the field of trade, Azernews reports.
Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov wrote about it in his account
on the social network X.
"The current state and prospective directions of economic
cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK were discussed with UK
Export Minister Lord Malcolm Offord," the minister wrote.
MENAFN06122023000195011045ID1107545844
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.