Azerbaijan Discussed Support For Trade Initiatives With UK

Abbas Ganbay

Azerbaijan and the UK discussed issues of stimulating joint activities in the field of energy, export support, investments, and mutual initiatives in the field of trade, Azernews reports.

Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov wrote about it in his account on the social network X.

"The current state and prospective directions of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK were discussed with UK Export Minister Lord Malcolm Offord," the minister wrote.