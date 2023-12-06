Saudi, Australian Fms Discuss Developments In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 6 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and Australian counterpart Penny Wong discussed the latest alarming developments in the Gaza Strip, said a statement Wednesday.

According to the Saudi Foreign Ministry, the two officials, during a phone conversation, called for regional and international efforts leading to a ceasefire and allowing humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip.

The two sides also expressed deep concern towards the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the loss of lives in the Gaza Strip, stressing that the Israeli occupation must abide and respect humanitarian and international laws and norms. (end)

as













MENAFN06122023000071011013ID1107545827