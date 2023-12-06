Ajman Bank Wins IRBA Islamic Retail Banking Award 2023 from Cambridge IFA

(MENAFN- EVOPS PR) Ajman Bank, a leading Islamic bank in the United Arab Emirates, was declared the winner of IRBA Islamic Retail Banking Award 2023 by Cambridge IFA, being recognized for its outstanding achievements in the banking sector. The accolade that highlights the bank's commitment to excellence, innovation, and its significant contributions to the financial industry, was received by Faizal Kundil, SVP - Head of Consumer Banking, Ajman Bank.



“We are honored to receive this esteemed award from the Cambridge IFA,” said Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank. “This recognition is a testament to our dedicated team's hard work and our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional Sharia-compliant banking services to our customers. It underscores our position as a leader in the industry and motivates us to continue our pursuit of excellence placing our customers at the heart of everything we do. We take this opportunity to extend our gratitude to our customers, employees, and stakeholders for their continued support and trust and look forward to achieving more milestones in the future.



Faizal Kundil, SVP - Head of Consumer Banking, Ajman Bank, said, “We are proud to receive the prestigious IRBA Islamic Retail Banking Award 2023 by Cambridge IFA. Ajman Bank has been at the forefront of adopting innovative banking solutions, offering a range of services that cater to the evolving needs of its customers. Our dedication to customer satisfaction, combined with our strategic approach towards sustainable and ethical banking practices, has set us apart in a competitive market. Moving forward we are excited to offer even more enhanced offerings with convenient benefits and services to make banking more accessible and inclusive for people across the income spectrum.”



The Cambridge IFA known for its rigorous evaluation process, recognizes financial institutions that demonstrate industry leadership, exceptional service, and innovative strategies. Ajman Bank's win in the Islamic Retail Banking Award category underlines its successful implementation of cutting-edge banking technologies and its contribution to the economic landscape of the UAE.



MENAFN06122023007431016050ID1107545734