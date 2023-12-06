Turkmenistan, US Wish To Expand Diverse Partnership On Long-Term Basis

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 6. Turkmenistan and the US expressed a desire to expand a diverse partnership on a long-term basis, Trend reports.

This commitment was expressed by President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Executive Director of the US-Turkmenistan Business Council Eric Stewart.

During the meeting, the sides noted the dynamic nature of bilateral cooperation, and confirmed readiness to expand a diverse partnership on a long-term basis, in the context of which the important contribution of the joint business council to the development of interstate trade and economic relations was noted.

Furthermore, they stressed that since its foundation, the business council has become an effective instrument of US-Turkmenistan cooperation, an effective platform for establishing, strengthening and activating productive contacts between economic entities of the two countries.

The parties added that the large US companies that are part of it are successfully operating in the Turkmen market in strategically important sectors, while more and more representatives of new companies are showing their interest in joining these works.

Among the promising areas of bilateral cooperation were the oil and gas sector, electric power, renewable energy, transport and communications, agro–industrial complex, technology, etc.

Back in April 2023, Eric Stewart led a delegation of top executives from a number of US corporations to Turkmenistan and was then welcomed by Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

