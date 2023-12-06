Turkmenistan, US Wish To Expand Diverse Partnership On Long-Term Basis

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 6. Turkmenistan and the US expressed a desire to expand a diverse
partnership on a long-term basis, Trend reports.
This commitment was expressed by President of Turkmenistan
Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Executive Director of the US-Turkmenistan
Business Council Eric Stewart.
During the meeting, the sides noted the dynamic nature of
bilateral cooperation, and confirmed readiness to expand a diverse
partnership on a long-term basis, in the context of which the
important contribution of the joint business council to the
development of interstate trade and economic relations was
noted.
Furthermore, they stressed that since its foundation, the
business council has become an effective instrument of
US-Turkmenistan cooperation, an effective platform for
establishing, strengthening and activating productive contacts
between economic entities of the two countries.
The parties added that the large US companies that are part of
it are successfully operating in the Turkmen market in
strategically important sectors, while more and more
representatives of new companies are showing their interest in
joining these works.
Among the promising areas of bilateral cooperation were the oil
and gas sector, electric power, renewable energy, transport and
communications, agro–industrial complex, technology, etc.
Back in April 2023, Eric Stewart led a delegation of top
executives from a number of US corporations to Turkmenistan and was
then welcomed by Turkmenistan's President Serdar
Berdimuhamedov.
