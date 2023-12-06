Iran Inaugurates New Solar Power Plant In Tehran

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Iran launched a
new solar power plant with a capacity of 700 kilowatt-hours in its
capital city, Tehran on December 6, Trend reports.
The opening ceremony was attended by Mahmoud Kamani, the deputy
minister of energy, and other officials.
The solar power plant uses photovoltaic panels, which convert
sunlight into electricity. The plant was built by Mapna Electric &
Control Engineering & Manufacturing Company. The company also
installed the three 250-kilowatt inverters in the plant. The
project was completed by local experts in four months.
The electricity generated by the solar power plant is fed into
the national grid, and the state guarantees to buy it.
Iran has a renewable energy capacity of roughly 1,090 megawatts,
largely from solar power facilities.
The country has recently begun the construction of 24 new solar
power facilities with a total capacity of 1,500 megawatts.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN06122023000187011040ID1107545628
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.