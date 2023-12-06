Dera Ismail Khan Woman's Journey To Love In Cross-Border Kolkata Wedding

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Rizwan Mehsud

A love story spanning five years and the borders of Pakistan and India has reached a joyous milestone as Jaweria Khanum from Dera Ismail Khan overcame visa challenges, paving the way for her long-awaited wedding to Sameer Khan in Kolkata, India.

Their love story began on social media, evolving into a deep connection despite the geographical divide. Sameer Khan's parents extended a proposal to Jaweria's family, initiating their engagement five years ago. Wedding preparations commenced, but the onset of pandemic-related restrictions disrupted their plans.

Despite facing multiple visa rejections from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, Jaweria persisted in her efforts. Finally, in November, the third visa application was approved, granting her a 45-day visa to join Sameer in India.

Jaweria's arrival in India, crossing through the Wagah border, was met with a warm welcome from her future father-in-law, and other relatives. The celebratory atmosphere, marked by the beats of drums, set the stage for the upcoming wedding.

Reflecting on the journey, Sameer Khan expressed gratitude to the Indian government for approving Jaweria's visa. He called for special concessions from both governments in facilitating cross-border marriages.

Jaweria shared her indescribable happiness upon reaching India, emphasizing that it felt like a dream come true. As the couple looks forward to their wedding in the first week of January in Kolkata, their story echoes the cross-border love that triumphs over challenges.

This love saga is a testament to the enduring power of love, transcending borders and bureaucratic hurdles, reminiscent of Anju's earlier journey to Dir (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan) for her marriage to Nasrullah, who recently returned to India .