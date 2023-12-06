PSD Organises Field Demo Themed 'Global Mardi Gras'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Philippine School Doha (PSD) organised a day-long field demonstration on November 24 at the Al Rayyan Sports Club, showcasing its Global Mardi Gras theme to the audience. This was the first time the event was held after the pandemic.

Grade 6 still defended their title as the champion from three years ago, leaving behind the Grades 5 and 4 as first and second runners-up, respectively in their battle of the Festival of Music.

Meanwhile, the defending champion of Junior High School (JHS) also emerged the champion in this school year's field demonstration which focused on the Festival of Colours. Grade 8 emerged as champion, Grade 9 were first runner-up, while the second runner-up went to Grade 10.

Timothy Joseph Decano, one of the five judges stated that all the performances were really based on the theme.“I'm surprised at how the kids were able to put that into dance and also the good use of the props.” Being a choreographer himself and an educator from Phoenix Publishing House, he said,“I congratulate everyone for their good performance and choreography and their smart use of the props.”

For the Senior High School, student choreographers were empowered as they got to conceptualise the Festival of Seasons and teach their fellow students the steps and formations. Supervised and guided by their teachers, the SHS students landed in the following rankings and prizes: Champion, Blue Team (Winter season); 1st runner-up, Red Team (Autumn season); 2nd runner-up, White Team (Spring season); and 3rd runner-up, Yellow Tea (Summer season).

During the opening program, Dr. Alexander S. Acosta, school principal and Arch. Melito M. Gomez, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, both expressed their joy and pride for the resilience of PSDians despite the challenges of the pandemic.

Dr. Acosta stated:“In celebration of the global Mardi Gras is a tribute to the whole world as we strived and thrived through all the challenges, we now gather again in this venue. I salute you all, teachers, parents and students.”