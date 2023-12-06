(MENAFN) In a notable statement, Mariana Bezuglaya, a lawmaker from Ukrainian President Zelensky's ruling party, 'Servant of the People,' encouraged Ukrainian women to volunteer for military service, emphasizing the importance of citizens joining the Armed Forces to support the country. Bezuglaya made this suggestion in a Facebook post commemorating International Volunteer Day, expressing gratitude to those who had volunteered to assist the Ukrainian military but urging a shift toward direct enlistment.



In her post, Bezuglaya argued that the duty of the state is to provide necessary resources, while the duty of citizens is to pay taxes. She asserted that the best form of volunteering in the current climate is to enlist in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, emphasizing the symbiotic relationship between the people and the state.



Facing a barrage of comments, Bezuglaya reaffirmed her stance less than an hour later. Addressing mobilized servicemen, she stressed the need for new recruits to strengthen existing units, provide relief to current personnel, and contribute to the country's defense efforts. Importantly, she explicitly included women in her call for military service in 2024.



This statement comes amid heightened expectations in Ukraine for the government to unveil a new mobilization plan. President Zelensky had promised a "comprehensive proposal" in late November, and Aleksey Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, hinted at potential changes, including the discharge of some mobilized troops and collaboration with private companies to recruit specialists based on their skills.



Russian intelligence reports suggest that Western supporters of Ukraine are advocating for an expansion of the draft to include teenagers, older men, and women. Bezuglaya's call for women to join the Armed Forces aligns with these discussions about potential changes to the mobilization strategy and adds a gender-inclusive dimension to the ongoing discourse surrounding Ukraine's defense capabilities.





