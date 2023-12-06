Kremlin declares Putin visit to Middle East

(MENAFN) The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is embarking on a diplomatic mission to the Middle East, with scheduled visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia. The trip, set to take place on Wednesday, will focus on a range of issues, including bilateral relations, cooperation in the oil sector, and discussions within the OPEC+ format. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the visit's primary focus will be on bilateral relations, with an emphasis on the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



The Russian leader's visit to the Middle East follows the recent decision by the OPEC+ group, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, to deepen production cuts by approximately 2.2 million barrels per day. This move is aimed at stabilizing the global oil market, as concerns grew about a potential surplus when earlier production cuts were set to expire.



During Putin's visit, discussions will extend beyond oil-related matters, covering international and regional issues. The Kremlin has expressed a commitment to addressing the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Notably, the talks will be conducted within the OPEC+ framework, highlighting the significance of Russia's role in shaping global energy policies.



Additionally, Kremlin spokesperson Peskov confirmed that upon Putin's return, he is scheduled to meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow on Thursday. Discussions between the two leaders are expected to encompass a wide array of topics, including trade, economic cooperation, and political collaboration. The situation in Palestine, along with other regional and international issues, will also be on the agenda.



Putin's Middle East trip signifies Russia's active engagement in addressing geopolitical challenges and fostering diplomatic ties in the region. The timing of the visit, amidst crucial decisions by the OPEC+ group, underscores Russia's commitment to shaping the global energy landscape and contributing to efforts aimed at stabilizing oil markets.





MENAFN06122023000045015687ID1107544432