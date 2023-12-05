Nawgati Signs Mou With Mahanagar Gas To Revolutionize CNG Filling Experience In Mumbai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 05, 2023: Nawgati, a home-grown innovative Fuel Aggregator startup, has taken a significant stride in the realm of convenient CNG filling services. In a landmark development, Nawgati signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), in Mumbai, to integrate the services provided through its app MGL Tez with Nawgati's Fuel Discovery app. This strategic collaboration is set to enhance the convenience, accessibility, and efficiency of CNG services for commercial vehicles in the city.



This collaboration will empower more and more CNG users to bypass the queues, make cashless transactions, preschedule their slots at BEST depots to enjoy zero wait time and experience a tailored service that is exclusive to commercial vehicles and cars.



This service is currently available at Goregaon-Oshiwara and Ghatkopar BEST Depots, with plans for expansion to 13 more depots across Mumbai. This expansion will further improve access and convenience for commercial CNG vehicles across the city.



Commenting on the association, Mr. Vaibhav Kaushik, CEO and Co-founder of Nawgati expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "At Nawgati, our mission has always been to simplify and enhance the fueling experience for our customers. We have already set new benchmarks by focusing on accessibility and providing convenience in fueling to 1M+ users. This association with MGL is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By integrating MGL's CNG services with our app, we aim to offer a seamless and convenient solution for commercial CNG vehicle owners in Mumbai. We believe this collaboration will transform the way people perceive CNG filling services in India."



Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Rajesh Wagle, Sr. Vice President (Marketing), Mahanagar Gas Limited, stated, "MGL is dedicated to providing its customers with the best possible CNG filling experience. Our association with Nawgati is a strategic step forward towards enhancing our customer services. Our 'MGL Tez' app developed by insourcing will reach more customers, enabling CNG vehicle users to experience a smoother and more efficient experience."



The collaboration between Nawgati and MGL represents a significant milestone in the Indian fuel industry, reflecting the shared commitment of both companies to provide innovative and customer-centric solutions.





About Nawgati



Founded by Aalaap Nair, Vaibhav Kaushik, and Aryan Sisodia, Nawgati, a home-grown, innovative Fuel Aggregator start-up, is on a mission to revolutionize the fuel station experience in India. By providing an intelligent retail ops platform, Aaveg, to fuel stations, and India's largest fuel discovery app, the Nawgati Fueling App, to end-consumers, Nawgati aims to save valuable time for both fuel providers and consumers, significantly reduce congestion, and improve overall operational efficiency. Nawgati gained recognition when it was featured on Shark Tank Season 2, solidifying its position in the market and attracting prominent investors.





About Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL):



Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) is one of the largest city gas distribution (CGD) companies in India and GAIL (India) Ltd is its promoter. MGL has more than 28 years of experience in supplying natural gas in Mumbai and is presently the sole authorised distributor of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in Mumbai and its adjoining areas and in the Raigad district in the state of Maharashtra, India. MGL's vision envisages being a consumer and environment-friendly gas company providing safe, efficient and reliable energy, an employer of choice creating value for all its stakeholders. MGL is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certified organization.

