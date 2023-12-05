Human rights lawyers urge to cease export of fighter jet parts to Israel

(MENAFN) In the Netherlands, human rights lawyers initiated legal proceedings on Monday, urging the country to cease the export of fighter jet parts to Israel, which they argue could be utilized in attacks on Gaza. The organizations involved claim that supplying parts for F-35 jets implicates the Netherlands in potential war crimes committed by Israel during its conflict with Hamas.



The civil case, held in The Hague, coincided with renewed calls from the Israeli military for mass evacuations from the southern town of Khan Younis. This town has seen tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians seeking refuge in recent weeks, amid an escalation of the ground offensive and widespread bombardment across the Gaza Strip.



The rights lawyers specifically called on The Hague District Court to issue an injunction preventing the export of F-35 parts currently stored in a warehouse in Woensdrecht. Lawyer Liesbeth Zegveld emphasized the need for an immediate cessation of F-35 parts delivery to Israel. Referring to government documents, Zegveld highlighted that Dutch customs sought the government's decision on continuing exports after the Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas that triggered the Israel-Hamas war.



Zegveld pointed out that despite warnings about the potential contribution of fighter jets to serious breaches of the laws of war, the Dutch state appeared to prioritize economic interests and diplomatic reputation over these concerns.



This legal action adds to the complex dynamics surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, bringing questions of complicity and accountability to the forefront in the Netherlands' involvement in arms exports.

