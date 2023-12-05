Community Called On Armenia To Correctly Assess Possibilities For Peace In Region

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The Western Azerbaijan Community called on Armenia to correctly
assess the opportunities for peace in the region and take real
steps for reconciliation with Western Azerbaijanis, Azernews reports, citing the chairman of the
Community MP Aziz Alakbarli telling at the international event
Ensuring Safe and Dignified Return of Azerbaijanis Forcibly
Displaced from Armenia: Global Context and Justful Solution.
Alakperli noted that Western Azerbaijanis are determined to
achieve a return to their native lands through dialogue.
"We are always ready for direct dialogue with the Armenian
government on the issue of return. We urge Armenia to learn lessons
from the past, stop the policy of enmity and discord, properly
assess the opportunities for peace in the region, and take real
steps for reconciliation with Western Azerbaijanis" - said
Alekperli.
MENAFN05122023000195011045ID1107537525
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.