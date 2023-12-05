TAG Middle East Announces Expansion Plans Amid Takeover Of Ownership

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) TAG Middle East, the Ras Al Khaimah based factory, is pleased to announce expansion plans amid takeover of ownership earlier this year. Mahmoud Gharghar, vice chairman and now CEO of TAG Middle East, has conveyed his excitement and commitment to expanding the global footprint of the company, building on its long history of manufacturing for NGO's, most notably the UN as well as international governments and other global companies.

"First and foremost, we would like to thank Tarek Hameidani, Founder and Former CEO of TAG Middle East, for his contribution and leadership over the past 14 years. We wish him the very best in his new role with The Armored Group and look forward to maintaining our relationship with him," said Mahmoud.

Under Mahmoud's management, TAG Middle East will continue to operate closely with The Armored Group as they have done since 2009. The takeover of ownership will also bring stronger manufacturing, R&D, sales and marketing to TAG Middle East, with a commitment to maintain the values that have driven the company's success to date.

"Our expansion plans include opening up new markets, expanding our range of products, and investing in the development of cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving needs of our clients. As TAG Middle East begins this exciting new chapter, we remain committed to delivering the same exceptional quality, service, and expertise that our clients have come to expect from us," added Mahmoud.

Under Mahmoud's leadership, TAG Middle East is poised for continued success and expansion, all while upholding their fundamental values centered around trust-building, continuous improvement, integrity, and a customer-centric approach.

"We would like to thank our valued team members, vendors, and clients for their ongoing support, and look forward to closing an already extremely successful year. We are committed to maintaining the strong relationships that we have built over the years, and to forge new partnerships that will help us achieve our goals and drive our business forward," said Mahmoud.

TAG Middle East FZC, incorporated in 2009, are holders of multiple armored vehicle certifications and are the preferred supplier of armored vehicles to the UN. They have five main product categories including cash in transit, passenger protection vehicles, law enforcement vehicles, specialty vehicles and military vehicles.

For further information, please contact TAG Middle East on +97172447033 or at ... .

Visit .