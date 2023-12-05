Wathnan Racing's Abbes Wins Jewel Crown Title In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Winner of the Gr.1 (PA) Doha Cup when last seen, the Wathnan Racing - owned Abbes flew home to win the Gr.1 (PA) Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown.

Trained by Alban de Mieulle, the Purebred Arabian was sent off favourite for the 2,200m contest in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Previously entered in the Gr.1 (PA) Qatar Arabian World Cup, his trainer decided to not run to keep him fresh for this season in Qatar.



Jockey Mickael Barzalona guides Abbes to victory.

With Mickael Barzalona in the saddle, Abbes was travelling beautifully on the inside rail about midfield. Still on the bridle on the turn for home, the six-year-old began his progress and quickly took the lead to win by two and half a length. MutbahyAthbah ran a good race to claim second position while Ch'Ezza was a clear third.

Speaking after the race, the winning trainer said:“I don't know why he's not as good on European tracks, maybe because the ground is too soft for him. We focused everything for this season in Qatar with this race to kick off, I'm delighted.”

Bred by SCEA Du Haras De Victot, Abbes is out of the extraordinary multiple Gr.1 (PA) winning mare Raqiyah (Amer).