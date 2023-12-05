Indonesian Embassy Holds First ASEAN Sports Tourney

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The echoes of cheers and the spirit of camaraderie linger as the inaugural ASEAN Community Sports Day on December 1, unfolded as a monumental success at the University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST).

The Indonesian Embassy in Qatar and its communities have successfully organised the first-ever ASEAN community sports tournament in Qatar. The event was attended by seven ASEAN Ambassadors in Qatar namely H E Mohamed Bahrin Abu Bakar of Brunei, H E Ridwan Hassan of Indonesia (host), H E Zamshari Shaharan of Malaysia, H E Lillibeth V Pono of the Philippines, H E Wong Chow Ming of Singapore, H E Sira Swangsilpa of Thailand, and H E Tran Duc Hung of Vietnam. The President of UDST Dr. Salem Al Naemi and Maryam Al Hammadi from the Ministry of Culture were also present at the opening of the tournament.

Seven ASEAN communities from Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam, and Thailand came together in a spectacular showcase of athletic prowess and regional unity. The event transcended borders, creating an atmosphere where competition transformed into collaboration and diversity into shared pride. From thrilling football matches to intense badminton duels, the day celebrated not just sports but the harmonious blend of cultures within the ASEAN community. Exciting sports games took centre stage as sports competitions and culinary delights enchanted spectators, fostering mutual understanding and appreciation.

Ambassador of Indonesia to Qatar H E Ridwan Hassan as the host of the event, quoting Nelson Mandela stated:“Sports have the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire, it has the power to unite people in a way that little else does.” The event witnessed the participation of over 220 players, both men and women from the ASEAN communities in Qatar.

The tournament included many Sports activities such as Football, Badminton, Table Tennis, Basketball, Volleyball, and Tug of War. Spectators and families enjoyed a fun-filled gathering with fellow ASEAN countrymen and women while also enjoying the traditional food delicacies from some of the countries at the food bazaar.

Indonesia became the grand champion of the tournament by securing gold medals in Football, Men's Badminton, and Men's Table Tennis.