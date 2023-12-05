Henna Artistry: A Cultural Tapestry In Red And Brown

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Steeped in ancient history and once adorned by queens, henna tattooing is a folk art that brings joy to traditions with its vibrant designs and rich cultural roots.

Tracing its origins back to the time of the Pharaohs nearly 9,000 years ago, henna served as a sacred protector for mummies and a beloved adornment for royalty, such as Queen Cleopatra.

From Egypt, the art travelled to India, flourishing as a symbol of prosperity and love under the patronage of the Mughals. In the modern era, henna has evolved into a staple of cosmetic beauty.

The Peninsula delves into the journey of Sumayya Khan, an Indian henna artist based in Qatar, who has been practising henna tattooing for over 12 years.

“It was during school that I discovered body art and henna. It amazed me, as it has been a part of Arab culture for centuries,” Sumayya shared with The Peninsula.

Her professional journey in this craft began in India in 2010. After relocating to Qatar in 2012, Sumayya pursued excellence through numerous workshops and online courses.

Sumayya's dedication is reflected in her organic henna mixtures, which she prepares herself to ensure the richest colour and highest quality.

“A blend of organic henna powder, sugar, essential oils, and a warm mixture of clove and tea water. I keep the mixture overnight to ensure the richness of the colour and its quality,” she explained.

Emphasizing the careful consideration she gives to her clientele's needs, she said,“Ready-made henna sometimes contains chemicals to darken the shade, but my clients in Qatar prefer my organic, natural henna that is allergy-free, even for younger children.”



Two Qatari planes arrive in Herat carrying aid for quake-affected in Afghanistan

Volunteers from over 100 nationalities to make AFC Asian Cup Qatar happen Qatar Tourism wins three accolades at World Travel Awards

Read Also

Henna artistry caters to diverse tastes.“There are various types of henna, such as 'Red henna,' made from powdered henna leaves and essential oil. 'Black henna,' a natural alternative to the chemical black henna, is made similarly to red henna but with the addition of Jagua juice, which leaves a jet-black stain on the skin. 'White henna,' which actually contains no henna, is a body art paint used for patterns on occasions such as weddings and parties. It is not widely used in Qatar,” Sumayya explained to The Peninsula.

“The most widely used henna in Qatar is red/brown henna. The darker the henna, the more it is preferred in Qatar and among Arabs,” she added.

Sumayya keeps her artistry vibrant year-round, offering personalized services indoors for women who prefer the comfort of their homes.“Monthly, I paint henna for approximately 35 persons, but this number increases to between 75 and 100 during peak seasons like public holidays such as Eid, Qatar National Day, and weddings. For events, the numbers can rise to 25 per day on weekends,” she said.

She also creates her signature designs that balance“minimalistic Arabic patterns with the intricate Indian designs that fully embellish hands and legs.”

Henna, with its rich history and dynamic present, transcends mere decorative art. It is a vibrant cultural heritage, adorning the skin with stories and patterns as old as civilization itself.