HEC Paris In Qatar Launches New Emerging Leaders Track Of Executive MBA Programme

Doha, Qatar: HEC Paris in Qatar, ranked #1 in the world by the Financial Times for Executive Education, has announced the official launch of the Emerging Leaders Track (ELT) of its Executive MBA programme. This important milestone was marked at the Business School's campus in Msheireb Downtown in the presence of HEC Paris in Qatar's leadership, faculty, and members of the local and regional press. The event was attended virtually, through a hologram livestream, by Professor Kristine de Valck, Dean of Degree Programs at HEC Paris's main campus.

The new track, which will host its first cohort in the fall of 2024, caters to a younger audience of high-potential professionals, with an average age of 28 to 30. For the first time, young managers with demonstrated leadership potential can enroll in a top-tier MBA program me in Doha. The launch of the new track of the EMBA opens a much-needed opportunity for part-time management study for this segment of the population. The programme expects enrolment from across the GCC region.



To be eligible, participants need a minimum of five years of professional experience, including one year of demonstrated career progression. This programme is designed for those seeking to advance into more senior positions or to enhance their current roles through personal and professional development and the application of strategic and innovative thinking acquired during the EMBA. As a part-time programme, it accommodates working professionals, enabling them to remain employed as they pursue their studies and avoiding the loss of salary associated with full-time MBA studies.

HEC Paris's EMBA is a transformative programme strategically tailored to nurture talent growth in Qatar and the broader region, aligning closely with the ambitious goals of Qatar National Vision 2030. Delivered from the HEC Paris campus in Doha, the program also includes modules in Paris, London, Cambridge, and Dubai. This exceptional EMBA, led by globally acclaimed Faculty, prepares participants to address the region's challenges and opportunities. While covering essential areas such as business performance management, corporate finance, and strategy, the program emphasizes current topics and trends including innovation, digital transformation, social responsibility, and navigating the regional business environment. Graduates, equipped with these specialized skills, gain a comprehensive business understanding and become catalysts for driving sustainable growth in Qatar and the region.

Dr. Pablo Martin de Holan, Dean of HEC Paris in Qatar, emphasized,“The launch of another option in world-class EMBA, the Emerging Leaders Track, reflects HEC Paris' commitment to impact and excellence. HEC Paris in Qatar develops local, regional, and global talent that Qatar and the GCC need to build knowledge-based, diversified and sustainable economies. HEC Paris is immensely proud of our students, Faculty, and of course, alumni, who hold key leadership roles across diverse industries in Qatar, in the GCC, in Europe, and globally, making a difference and helping create a better, more sustainable world. This is a testimony to the quality of our education, and our dedication to nurturing leaders who can make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.”

Dr. Shaheena Janjuha-Jivraj, Academic Director of the Emerging Leaders Track, said:“The ELT equips participants with essential skills for thriving leaders, whether within their existing organisations or entrepreneurial ventures. Embracing inclusive leadership, encompassing age and gender diversity, our program is nurturing a new wave of adaptable leaders and entrepreneurs ready to excel in the dynamic regional and global business landscape. The EMBA's expansion through the ELT will play a pivotal role in achieving these objectives.”

In collaboration with the business community, HEC Paris in Qatar is dedicated to positioning Doha as a regional hub of knowledge and expertise. Aligned with Qatar Foundation's vision, it provides high-quality education and leadership development to young professionals from across the region.

The ELT is set to enhance the skills of emerging leaders, supporting the development of locally based talent who will be the drivers of change and transformation. The ELT empowers young professionals with global business and collaboration opportunities, who join the institution's 70,000+ alumni worldwide.

For more information about HEC Paris in Qatar programs and the Emerging Leaders Track of its EMBA programme starting in October 2024.