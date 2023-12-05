Urvashi Rautela Launches Wildglow's Latest Smart Skincare Beauty Range

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Urvashi Rautela is all set to reveal her beauty secrets to empower individuals to embrace“ A glow like never before ” of WildGlow . A leading name in the beauty and skincare industry, Founder Rohit Khemmka has proudly announced the launch of its highly anticipated new skincare range, which has been carefully crafted with a vision to enhance and nourish every skin type.

Graced by Urvashi Ruatela as a Brand Ambassador, WildGlow Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd. offers a comprehensive array of skincare solutions that cater to diverse skin needs and concerns. From rejuvenating toners to enriching moisturizers, this brand promises to transform daily skincare regimens into indulgent self-care rituals.

WildGlow and Urvashi Rautela are thrilled to introduce the latest innovation to the world. Urvashi quotes, "It's an absolute honour to be the face of this brand. WildGlow embodies grace, elegance, and natural beauty, making it the perfect embodiment for all the beauty lovers out there. What I admire the most is the brand's authenticity, as all its products are made with carefully selected natural ingredients. The products have undergone rigorous dermatologist testing, making them safe and healthy for the skin."

Founder Rohit Khemmka expresses, "I have come up with a vision of providing effective and accessible pocket-friendly skincare solutions, and we have invested heavily in research and development to create a range that will cater to diverse skincare problems. Coming together with Urvashi Rautela is a big USP of our brand, as she brings her passion for skincare and her belief in the power of natural ingredients to the forefront."

The launch of WildGlow witnessed a diverse pool of appreciation among consumers. Since its launch, people have been quite enthusiastic about trying this brand and have also shared experiences from those who have used the skincare ranges. The brand has developed a state-of-the-art skin analysis on 1000+ women from all age groups. The entire product range is PETA-certified , Vegan, Cruelty-free, and clinically tested. The skincare range includes face toners, serums, moisturizers, face wash, masks, beauty tools, and beauty gummies.

At the launch, we also spotted co-founders Mohit Khemka , Pawan Kumar Khemka , and Sangita Khemka . To learn more about the brand, visit