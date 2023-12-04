Egypt's Trade Minister Invites Turkish Companies To Invest In Pharmaceutical Sector

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Minister of Trade and Industry of Egypt, Ahmed Samir, attended the 39th Session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation, which took place in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Samir met with his Turkish counterpart, Omar Polat, to discuss how to boost economic ties between the two countries in various fields, such as trade, industry, and investment. They also exchanged views on the global economic situation and some issues of mutual interest.

Samir emphasized the importance of attracting more Turkish investments to the Egyptian market, especially in the strategic sectors of pharmaceutical, ready-made clothing, and textile industries. He said that the Egyptian state offers unprecedented incentives for these sectors.

The Egyptian minister also held talks with officials from Koçak Farma, one of the largest Turkish pharmaceutical companies, as part of the state's interest in developing the pharmaceutical industry and securing the raw materials and medicines needed for the Egyptian market.