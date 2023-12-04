Poland To Again Demand EU To Cancel Transport“Visa-Free” Regime For Ukraine - Morawiecki

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday that Poland would again demand the renewal of permits restricting the transit of Ukrainian truckers across the border.

According to Ukrinform, Sky News reported this.

Poland will very strongly and unequivocally demand the restoration of transport permits for Ukrainian drivers, Morawiecki told reporters.

The EU entry permit scheme for Ukrainian drivers was canceled after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn. Among the main demands is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was abolished by the agreement with the EU until June 30, 2024. The protesters want the agreement to be terminated and the permit regime to be restored from January 1.

On November 23, Polish farmers joined the protest and, to put forward their demands, began blocking the movement of freight traffic at the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint near Przemysl.

As of the morning of December 4, 2,500 trucks were waiting in lines to cross the border from Poland to Ukraine. The blockade continues. On the same day, empty heavy vehicles with a total permissible weight of more than 7.5 tons (except for empty uncleaned tanks) will be allowed to cross from Ukraine to Poland through the Uhryniv-Dołhobyczów checkpoint.