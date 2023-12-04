-->


Swiss Nuclear Power Plants Are Running Out Of Staff


12/4/2023 2:17:49 PM

Switzerland's existing nuclear power plants are on the verge of having their lifetimes extended from 50 to 80 years. But now a problem is threatening to thwart these plans.

The search for skilled labour is becoming increasingly challenging, as reported by the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday. There are currently over 40 vacancies at the Beznau, Gösgen and Leibstadt nuclear power plants.

