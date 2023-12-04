Swiss Nuclear Power Plants Are Running Out Of Staff

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Español
(es)
Las centrales nucleares suizas se quedan sin personal
Share Facebook Twitter E-mail Print Copy link
Switzerland's existing nuclear power plants are on the verge of having their lifetimes extended from 50 to 80 years. But now a problem is threatening to thwart these plans.
The search for skilled labour is becoming increasingly challenging, as reported by the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday. There are currently over 40 vacancies at the Beznau, Gösgen and Leibstadt nuclear power plants.
MENAFN04122023000210011054ID1107533447
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.