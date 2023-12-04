Gini Authorises Ibtechar As Accredited Innovation Training And Assessment Provider In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ibtechar, a leading company specialised in innovation management and development, has received authorisation from the Global Innovation Institute (GInI) to serve as an accredited provider of training and assessment (ATAP) in innovation within the Qatari market.

The accreditation not only represents a qualitative addition for Ibtechar, augmenting its capacity to diversify and elevate its services while strengthening its position in the local innovation landscape but also empowers Ibtechar to offer comprehensive training in institutional innovation best practices and assessment services for organisations striving to excel in innovation practices.

It positions the company to provide institutional innovation services for both governmental and private sectors, actively fostering a culture of innovation within these establishments.

GInI is an international organisation specialising in professional certifications within the field of innovation. This extends through a range of services such as professional certifications, organisational accreditation, knowledge enrichment through institute-driven mechanisms, establishment of a global communication network, research initiatives, training programmes, and human resources development.

"As a private sector, Ibtechar has always been keen to contribute to building a knowledge based economy...It has become evident to us, especially in light of the significant state investments in infrastructure, that the focus is shifting towards service improvement and capitalising on these investments," said Nayef al-Ibrahim, co-founder and chief executive officer of Ibtechar.

To enhance services, two important elements come into play: enabling staff and implementing the necessary mechanisms to facilitate this transformation, he said, adding the practice of innovation within institutions and among individuals is important to achieve this.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of the Qatar Council for Research and Development and Innovation through its various programmes and efforts from the civil service and the Government Development Bureau to promote the culture of innovation; he said "these are indications of the trends towards innovation. Therefore, it is essential for the local private sector to play an important role that aligns with the culture of the local community."

MENAFN04122023000067011011ID1107533354