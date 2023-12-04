(MENAFN- 3BL) December 4, 2023 /3BL/ - Safeway , the leading banner operated by Albertsons Companies [NYSE: ACI], has partnered with avid philanthropist and top digital creator MrBeast , AKA Jimmy Donaldson, on the latest challenge to hit the popular YouTube channel. Available to watch now , the“Survive in a Grocery Store” video shows MrBeast challenging a contestant to see how many days he can live inside a Safeway grocery store. Every day the man remains in the store, he wins $10,000 but there's a catch. He must choose $10,000 worth of products to donate to local charities each day as well.

“Safeway has a longstanding history of giving back to the community, so when we learned of this incredibly fun and unique opportunity to partner with MrBeast and help our neighbors in need, we were thrilled,” said Jennifer Saenz, EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer at Albertsons Cos.“Our collaboration with MrBeast furthers our mission to break the cycle of hunger as part of our Recipe for Change environmental, social and governance framework. We're also introducing MrBeast's fanbase to the extensive assortment of popular products they can find in their local Safeway store, including Feastables candy and cookies.”

Thanks to Safeway, MrBeast and brand sponsors, including Shopify, over $450,000 worth of groceries, electronics, paper goods and more were donated to local nonprofit organizations including Feeding America, You Need Help Outreach Ministries, Kinston Teens, Hope Restorations, The Salvation Army Greenville, Boys & Girls Club of Wayne County and Beast Philanthropy.

“Working with MrBeast and Safeway has been a great experience that we will never forget. The quantity of donations was amazing, and we are certain that it made history in our ministry. We appreciate every donation that was given,” said Carl Darden, CEO of You Need Help Outreach Ministries.

Safeway partnered with Copia , a technology company that connects food donations to local not-for-profits in need, to identify and manage donation opportunities from the store to local nonprofit organizations.

“Copia is honored to have connected the generous donations from the MrBeast challenge with local nonprofits including Kinston Teens and Beast Philanthropy and many others who tirelessly serve their local community,” said Kimberly Smith, CEO for Copia.“We applaud MrBeast for shining a spotlight on the very real issue of food insecurity in our country, and we are proud to partner with him and Albertsons Cos., a grocer committed to reducing hunger across the United States.”

Brand sponsors that helped stock the store for this exciting challenge included PepsiCo, Vita Coco, Campbell's, Red Baron® Pizza, Dude Wipes and Country Crock.

“PepsiCo is thrilled to partner with Albertsons Cos. as the exclusive direct-store-delivery beverage provider for MrBeast's latest video,” said Shannon Bennett, Vice President, Retail Sales, PepsiCo Beverages North America, West Division.“We proudly provided 20 pallets of assorted PepsiCo products that were donated to the local community, and we are excited for everyone to check out MrBeast's newest challenge. We think fans will especially love the contestant's creative use of the Starry lemon lime flavored soda 12-packs!”

To complete MrBeast's latest idea and make sure it was a real experience for the contestant, Albertsons Companies and their Safeway team worked with MrBeast's team on the cash registers, aisles, signage, placement and merchandising to make sure every aspect of the store was a true functional grocery store-including seasonal areas and specialty sections found only in and around special occasions.

The “Survive in a Grocery Store” video is live now on the MrBeast YouTube channel and has been translated into 14 languages across the globe.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of September 9, 2023, the Company operated 2,272 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 401 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2022, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed more than $200 million in food and financial support, including more than $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.

About MrBeast

Jimmy Donaldson is a YouTube creator, entrepreneur and philanthropist known as“MrBeast,” who has captured the world's attention. His content entertains and inspires millions through never-before-seen viral spectacles, highly engaging challenges and massive giveaways, including millions of dollars in food and supplies for those in need. In November 2022, he became the most subscribed YouTube creator worldwide and now has over 215 million subscribers. In September 2023, Donaldson was named #1 on Forbes Top Creators List. He was also featured on the Time 100 list in Spring 2023 and their inaugural Time100 Climate List in November. In January 2022, Jimmy launched his better-for-you snack brand, Feastables , starting with the signature chocolate bar MrBeast Bar and a sweepstakes giveaway of a Chocolate Factory. His environmental fundraising projects are #TeamTrees, which successfully raised over $20 million to plant 20 million trees worldwide. The follow-up #TeamSeas raised over $30 million, which led to 30 million pounds of plastic and trash being removed from oceans, rivers and beaches across the country. In October 2020, he launched Beast Philanthropy, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that focuses solely on his charity efforts and has distributed over 2 million free meals. Projects expanded to building fresh water wells in Cameroon , building houses for tornado victims in Kentucky, building homes for the homeless in Costa Rica and donating over $3 million in humanitarian supplies to Ukraine war refugees . He currently works and resides in Greenville, North Carolina.

Contacts

Albertsons Media Contact

...

MrBeast Media Contact

Lewis Kay, ...