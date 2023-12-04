IEG, RECORD EDITIONS OF FITNESS AND WELLNESS EXHIBITIONS COME TO A CLOSE IN SÃO PAULO AND DUBAI

(MENAFN- Italian Exhibition Group (IEGEXPO)) Total success for BTFF in Brazil and the Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active and

Dubai Active Industry in the Emirates.

The fitness and wellness industry and community come together



Rimini (Italy), 4th December 2023 - Italian Exhibition Group “shows its muscles” by registering the total success of its fitness and wellness shows in Brazil and Dubai. The two events, which drew to a close a few days ago, saw a total of 515 exhibitors and 86,000 trade visitors gather in two areas that the business community deems to have enormous potential for development in the coming years.

“We have confirmed the success of our IEG Wellness Network," says IEG CEO Corrado Peraboni, "which originates from RiminiWellness, the world's leading trade show for the sector that will be back in Rimini and the region from 30th May to 2nd June 2024 that will also benefit from these positive global impacts. A network that, in addition to the recently completed events in São Paulo and Dubai, also includes MACS - Mexico Active & Sports Expo, which we organise in partnership with Deutsche Messe and its subsidiary Hannover Fairs Mexico. The Group’s international development boosts our profile as a global player and at the same time, develops our domestic events. I would like to close by thanking the Mayor of Rimini, Jamil Sadegholvaad, for being at Dubai together with IEG President Maurizio Ermeti and myself, on a mission that is strategic for our development prospects.”



On the international front, IEG's ‘4×4 Strategy’, through which the Italian trade show player, listed on Euronext Milano, exports successful brands to the four continents outside Europe by developing partnerships with international operators, is therefore becoming increasingly established.



BTFF-Brasil Trading Fitness Fair fully reflected the potential of the fitness, health and wellness sector for the South American market. 115 brands gathered in the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo for the fifth edition of the event, which registered a total audience of 50,000 visitors, including physical education professionals, athletes, nutritionists, physiotherapists, doctors and industry entrepreneurs. The cultural events supporting the expo, which offered 240 hours of content and experiences, were much appreciated and well-attended.

BTFF is in synergy with the potential of this market, which, according to the Global Wellness Institute, achieved a global turnover of $5.6 trillion in 2022.



Similar success was enjoyed by the Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active and Dubai Active Industry, which together constitute the Middle East's exhibition hub of reference for the world of fitness and wellness.

36,000 professional visitors crowded into the Dubai World Trade Centre during the three-day event. Also hosted were 600 athletes and influencers from the health and fitness industry from all over the world. Every fitness industry organisation gathered in Dubai City’s exhibition area with meetings and speeches by the biggest names in the sector. For the first time, the halls of the Dubai Muscle Show hosted the reigning champion and five-time Mr. Olympia winner, Chris Bumstead, and also welcomed the legendary bodybuilder and 8-time Mr. Olympia, Ronnie Coleman, 7-time Mr. Olympia and American IFBB Pro, Phil Heath, both ambassadors of Panatta - a historic fitness and bodybuilding brand to whom IEG extends its sincere thanks for attending as Gold sponsor and for believing in the Dubai project - two-time Mr. Olympia winners Big Ramy and Dexter Jackson, Iranian professional bodybuilder and Middle East favourite, Hadi Choopan, and three-time Mr. Olympia runner-up, American IFBB Pro and Stranger Things actor, Kai Greene.



A record edition for Dubai Muscle Show, Dubai Active and Dubai Active Industry with 400 exhibitors and the world's leading brands in sports nutrition, fitness, wellness and bodybuilding in attendance from 40 countries. The 2024 edition has already been confirmed, again at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai, the venue for this year's highly anticipated COP28.





