EU's AI Act faces negotiations on global standards, oversight

(MENAFN) The European Union's (EU) ambitious Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act, proposed in 2019, is entering a pivotal phase as negotiators aim to finalize the regulations this week. Touted as a world-first comprehensive AI framework, the EU's regulations are viewed as a significant move to assert control over the tech industry and set global standards. However, negotiations have faced complexities, primarily due to the sudden prominence of generative AI, which produces human-like content.



The AI Act, designed to govern AI systems, encountered a last-minute hurdle related to the oversight of general-purpose AI services, exemplified by technologies like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard chatbot. Big tech companies are pushing back against perceived overregulation that they argue could stifle innovation. On the other side, European lawmakers seek additional safeguards for these cutting-edge AI systems to address potential risks.



As the negotiations unfold, global players, including the U.S., U.K., China, and coalitions like the Group of 7, are actively working on establishing frameworks to regulate AI technology. The urgency is underscored by warnings from researchers and rights groups about the existential threats posed by generative AI to humanity and everyday life.



The timeline for the AI Act's agreement is uncertain, with concerns that it may not become the global gold standard for AI regulation, especially if negotiations extend beyond the European Parliament elections scheduled for the next year. The outcome of these discussions will not only shape the EU's approach to AI but could influence global AI governance standards.

