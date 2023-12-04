QIB Named 'Bank Of The Year In Qatar' From The Banker Magazine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar's leading digital bank, has been named the 2023 Bank of the Year in Qatar by The Banker magazine, a Financial Times publication. This prestigious accolade reaffirms QIB's standing as an industry leader, solidifying its position at the forefront of the financial landscape in Qatar.

The accolade highlights QIB's financial strength manifested by the bank's strong capital position and asset quality and its consistent profitability.



It also reflects the utilization of cutting-edge technology, setting new standards for an unparalleled customer experience as well as underscores QIB's commitment to sustainability.

QIB's commendable commitment to sustainability aligns with both national and international criteria.

The integration of ESG considerations into its operations and risk management framework, coupled with support for sustainable projects, underscores its dedication to environmental and social responsibility.

Commenting on the award, Bassel Gamal, QIB's Group CEO said:“This acknowledgment is a testament to our unique approach to increase profitability through consistent robust quarterly outcomes. Our ability to generate value for shareholders centers on a strategic blend of innovation and focused execution supported by the strategic vision of the board of directors and the dedication of each team member to provide exceptional performance."

"We have been at the forefront of digital banking, empowering our customers with tools to help them make better decisions when it comes to their finances. Simultaneously, we have assumed a substantial role in championing the shift towards a more sustainable economy, incorporating ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) factors in our credit assessment and risk management processes, thus promoting sustainable practices among our corporate borrowers. On this occasion, I would like to extend my appreciation to our Board of Directors, the entire QIB team and our customers for their trust and support,” he added.