Main Netanyahu assistant exposes ‘security envelope’ to encircle Gaza

(MENAFN) In a significant revelation, a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mark Regev, has disclosed that Israel intends to establish a "security envelope" in Gaza following the defeat of Hamas by the Israeli military. This strategic move is part of Israel's response to a surprise incursion by Palestinian militants into the country, resulting in the death of 1,200 people and the abduction of several hundred more. The war cabinet, led by Netanyahu, has set the complete eradication of the Islamist group from Gaza as its primary objective, yet the details of the enclave's future remain unclear.



Speaking to reporters, Regev emphasized the necessity for Israel to have a "security envelope," stating, "We can never again allow terrorists to cross the border and butcher our people the way they did on October 7." He clarified that the planned security arrangement is not about Israel annexing territory from Gaza but is rather a "common-sense" measure to prevent future infiltrations and attacks.



According to a Reuters report on Friday, Israel has communicated its intention to create a "buffer zone" in Gaza to several countries, including Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey. This proposed buffer zone aims to enhance security in the region after the military operation concludes. Additionally, Israeli broadcaster Kan reported that Prime Minister Netanyahu shared the details of the security-envelope plans with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



The revelation of Israel's post-Hamas plans introduces a new dimension to the ongoing conflict, sparking discussions about the potential implications of establishing a security envelope in Gaza. Questions arise about the feasibility of such a measure, its impact on regional dynamics, and the broader consequences for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As the situation evolves, the international community closely watches how these proposed security measures might shape the future landscape of the Gaza Strip and its relationship with Israel.



