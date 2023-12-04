Henry Kissinger In The Asian Context

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Henry Kissinger has passed. What sort of a man was he – hero? Villain? How should he be contextualized in Asian terms?

Clearly not a moralist like Mencius. When the King of Wei-liang asked Mencius,“Surely you have counsels of profit for my kingdom?”, Mencius replied,“Sir, my only counsels are to humaneness and righteousness. Why must you use that word profit?”

And surely Kissinger was not a Taoist. Self-effacing egolessness was impossible for him.

Neither therefore was he a Buddhist. Important paramitas cannot be detected in his personality: renunciation, patience, tolerance, forbearance, acceptance, endurance, truthfulness, honesty, goodwill, friendliness, loving-kindness, equanimity, serenity.

Though highly intellectual, Kissinger was not inclined to meditative self-examination. Looking back on his life, he said in August 2022,“I do not torture myself with things we might have done differently.”

In a Western context, Kissinger is easy to understand. His morality was that of the Athenian warlords who told the conquered Melians“the strong do what they can; the weak suffer what they must.”

Accordingly, Kissinger was a nihilist. The Will to Power was his rod and his staff as he walked through this valley of death. And as a nihilist he could not avoid narcissism. His personality type was that of a sociopath, a person without empathy seeking with guile and manipulation to rise in power and status.

So where should we place him in an Asian context?

The answer is obvious: among the unctuous and conniving Persuaders of the Warring States period in China.

His ingratiating subservience to the Great Helmsman, Chairman Mao, his complicated and devious maneuvers in negotiations, his brilliant but misleading use of language, all remind me of the tactics of Zhang Yi and Su Chin.