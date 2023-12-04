Trial Of Armenian Saboteur Detained In Kalbajar Launched

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The trial on the criminal case of Armenian saboteur Gagik Ashoti
Voskanyan, detained in Kalbajar, has started, Azernews reports.
In the first meeting presided over by the judge of the Ganja
Serious Crimes Court, Abdulla Mammadov, the defendant's
questionnaire information was clarified and preliminary hearings
were held.
The judge explained to the accused his rights provided by the
law and said that he was provided with a lawyer and an interpreter
at the expense of the state. Prosecutor Mushfig Rahimov was
entrusted with the defense of the state prosecution in the
case.
It should be recalled that in August of this year, the
intelligence-sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces tried to
infiltrate the territory of Azerbaijan by using the gaps between
the combat positions located in the direction of the settlement of
Istisu, Kalbajar district, in order to carry out terrorist-sabotage
operations. As a result of the vigilance of Azerbaijani military
units, the provocation of the Armenian military was prevented. One
member of the sabotage group was detained by Azerbaijani military
personnel in an injured state. Other members of the group were
forced to retreat.
Gagik Ashoti Voskanyan, a member of the armed forces of Armenia,
who was detained when the mentioned illegal act was prevented. He
has been charged with 206.3.2 (smuggling of firearms and ammunition
by a group of persons in collusion), 214.2.1, 214.2.3 (a group of
persons in collusion) of the Criminal Code terrorism by using
firearms), 228.2.1 (illegal acquisition, transportation, storage of
firearms by a group of pre-conspired persons), 283.2.1 (doing
actions clearly aimed at inciting national enmity by force) and
318.2- By the decision of the court, he was brought into custody as
an accused person under articles c (illegally crossing the state
border of the Republic of Azerbaijan using force by a group of
persons who colluded in advance).
MENAFN04122023000195011045ID1107529792
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.