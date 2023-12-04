Trial Of Armenian Saboteur Detained In Kalbajar Launched

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The trial on the criminal case of Armenian saboteur Gagik Ashoti Voskanyan, detained in Kalbajar, has started, Azernews reports.

In the first meeting presided over by the judge of the Ganja Serious Crimes Court, Abdulla Mammadov, the defendant's questionnaire information was clarified and preliminary hearings were held.

The judge explained to the accused his rights provided by the law and said that he was provided with a lawyer and an interpreter at the expense of the state. Prosecutor Mushfig Rahimov was entrusted with the defense of the state prosecution in the case.

It should be recalled that in August of this year, the intelligence-sabotage group of the Armenian armed forces tried to infiltrate the territory of Azerbaijan by using the gaps between the combat positions located in the direction of the settlement of Istisu, Kalbajar district, in order to carry out terrorist-sabotage operations. As a result of the vigilance of Azerbaijani military units, the provocation of the Armenian military was prevented. One member of the sabotage group was detained by Azerbaijani military personnel in an injured state. Other members of the group were forced to retreat.

Gagik Ashoti Voskanyan, a member of the armed forces of Armenia, who was detained when the mentioned illegal act was prevented. He has been charged with 206.3.2 (smuggling of firearms and ammunition by a group of persons in collusion), 214.2.1, 214.2.3 (a group of persons in collusion) of the Criminal Code terrorism by using firearms), 228.2.1 (illegal acquisition, transportation, storage of firearms by a group of pre-conspired persons), 283.2.1 (doing actions clearly aimed at inciting national enmity by force) and 318.2- By the decision of the court, he was brought into custody as an accused person under articles c (illegally crossing the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan using force by a group of persons who colluded in advance).

