Community In Dnipropetrovsk Region Comes Under Enemy Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army struck a community in the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, overnight.

Dnipropetrovsk region governor Serhii Lysak said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"At night, the Myrove community of the Nikopol district came under artillery fire," he wrote.

In one village, the attack damaged two private houses, an outbuilding, a greenhouse and a gas pipeline. People were not hurt.

Four communities come under enemy fire in Sumy region

Ukrainian defenders also destroyed an enemy Shahed drone in the Pavlohrad district.

Earlier reports said that on December 3, the aggressor shelled the Nikopol district three times. Heavy artillery and a kamikaze drone were used to attack the district center. The enemy also used UAVs to strike the Marhanets community.