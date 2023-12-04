If Putin Is Not Stopped In Ukraine, He Will Be Back 'For More' - UK Foreign Secretary

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) If Russian leader Vladimir Putin is not stopped in Ukraine, he will be back "for more."

That's according to UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, Ukrinform reports, citing The Sun .

He stressed that Britain must understand how the world has changed.

"The forces shaping it – a warmonger in the Kremlin, a more aggressive China, Islamist extremism poisoning young minds – these things aren't going to disappear overnight. There's no point hoping for some magical return to the world as it once was," Cameron said.

He added that hope is not a policy.

"If Putin isn't stopped in Ukraine he will be back for more. And we know from our history that appeasing dictators ultimately wrecks British interests and costs British lives," Cameron said.