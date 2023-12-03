Four Communities Come Under Enemy Fire In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 3, 2023, Russian troops shelled four border communities in the Sumy region.

The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Over the past day, Russians have launched four attacks on the Sumy region's border areas and settlements,” the report states.

Following Russian shelling, 10 explosions were recorded. The enemy launched mortar strikes from Russia's territory.

Three explosions occurred in the Khotin community, two – in the Putyvl community, one – in the Nova Sloboda community, and four – in the Krasnopillia community.