Kuwait Olympic Committee Elects New Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 3 (KUNA) - The General Assembly of the Kuwait Olympic Committee (KOC) picked Sunday a new board of directors for the years 2023-2027 headed by Sheikh Fahad Nasser Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

In its meeting at the KOC headquarters today, the General Assembly also elected Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Al-Nawaf Al-Sabah as vice president of the KOC and Hussein Al-Musalam as Secretary, as well as six other members to the committee to include Sheikh Jaber Thamer Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Ali Al-Marri, Nael Al-Awadhi, Musaed Al-Ajeel, Ghazi Al-Jariwi, and Ali Al-Dabbous.

The General Assembly also decided on appointing Fatma Hayyat, Sheikha Bibi Salem Al-Sabah, and Rabaa Al-Hajri as members of the KOC's Women's Committee.

Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah hailed His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince's support for the KOC and encouraging a furthering of achievements and triumphs for the national sporting teams and associations.

In his speech at the ceremony, he stated that the KOC had achieved "many sporting victories at all levels" during his first term, which include medals from the Tokyo Olympic Games, Asian Games in China, Arab Games in Algeria, and the Islamic Games in Turkey.

Regulation reforms were ensued, most important was the amendment of the statute to comply with the Olympic Charter, approving the code of ethics, adopting a unified bylaw to organize the work of the affiliated committees, developing the committee's logo and identity, in addition to signing cooperation agreements with many Olympic Committees around the world.

While also paying due attention to women's involvement in sports and their need for support, decisions were made by the KOC to approve and facilitate a health insurance policy for their treatment abroad at Qatar's Aspire Academy to include other supportive matters. (end)

