NM Home Real Estate, Go Ads Launch New Business Complex In New Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

NM Home Real Estate, a leading real estate developer, and Go Ads, a digital marketing agency, have teamed up to launch a new business complex in New Cairo, called The Office. The project aims to cater to the needs and aspirations of the Egyptian market for furnished and serviced office spaces.

Karim El Zahar, CEO of Go Ads, said that the project will offer 20,000 sqm of office space in six phases, which are expected to be completed by September 2024. The project is designed to provide all the necessary facilities and services for business owners and entrepreneurs.

The Office is located in the TULIP NARCIS Hotel Business Complex, a prime location in New Cairo that attracts business leaders from various sectors. The project offers a variety of co-working spaces that follow a modern and elegant style, in line with both local and global market trends.

El Zahar added that the project has already leased out all its office spaces and plans to expand to new branches in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates within the next year. He said that the project represents a qualitative leap in New Cairo and aims to make a distinct mark on the market.

He also noted that the Egyptian market still has a high demand for equipped office spaces, which exceeds the current supply. He said that The Office is a strategic partnership between NM Home Real Estate and Go Ads, which leverages their expertise and experience in the real estate and digital marketing fields.