Israeli military plans to conduct investigation into failure of interceptor missile

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Israeli military announced its intention to conduct an investigation into the failure of an interceptor missile that crashed in central Israel.



According to a statement quoted by an Israeli news website, the military is exploring the possibility of a "technical malfunction" as the cause behind the missile crash.



The incident occurred during an attempt by the Iron Dome missile interceptor defense system to thwart a barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip targeting Tel Aviv and its surrounding areas on Saturday evening.



Video footage circulating on social media depicted the missile crashing in central Israel, but fortunately, no injuries have been reported.



In the broader context, the Israeli army resumed its offensive against Gaza on Friday after the parties involved failed to renew a humanitarian pause that had lasted for seven days. The Gaza Health Ministry reported at least 193 Palestinians killed and 652 injured in Israeli airstrikes since Friday.



The ongoing conflict has resulted in over 15,000 Palestinian casualties, predominantly children and women, since October 7, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

