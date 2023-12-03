Western Azerbaijan Community Reacts To Report On Franco-German ARTE Channel

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The report,
compiled by the Franco-German ARTE channel reflects the chimeras of
Karabakh Armenians that Armenia, once strengthened, will "return
Karabakh" and "kill all the Turks", said in the statement of the
Western Azerbaijan Community, Trend reports.
"This once again proves that Armenians left Karabagh precisely
because of ethnic hatred towards Azerbaijan and unwillingness to
live under the flag of Azerbaijan," said in the statement.
The statements recently voiced in the Armenian society on the
inadmissibility of the return of Azerbaijanis and many thousands of
actions held in recent years by the Armenian opposition in the
capital Yerevan under the slogan "Armenia without Turks" show that
the Armenian society has not only failed to get rid of
Azerbaijanophobic sentiments, but, on the contrary, this tendency
has intensified.
The lack of reaction of some states and organizations trying to
impose themselves as 'international community' to such racist
actions raises questions. Why don't France, the European
Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe,
Freedom House, Amnesty International condemn these cases?
"If the Armenian authorities really want to achieve sustainable
peace with Azerbaijan, they must seriously combat the dangerous
Azerbaijanophobia rampant in Armenian society," the statement
emphasized.
