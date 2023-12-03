Education Ministry, US Embassy Concludes English Language Teaching Training Programme

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE), in cooperation with the US Embassy in Doha, announced the conclusion of the recently implemented“Comprehensive Education Strategies for English Language Teaching” training programme.

It is aimed at enhancing English language teachers' and supervisors' skills and knowledge in schools for deaf and hard-of-hearing students in Qatar at all academic levels.



The training programme, presented by Dr. Susan Roman, a specialist in English language teaching and inclusive teaching strategies, included improving the quality of English language teaching and promoting inclusive education for 64 students in Qatar through ten training courses. In these courses, eight teachers representing all levels of education for deaf and hard-of-hearing students who received instruction in Arabic and various sign languages participated.

In this context, Assistant Undersecretary for Educational Affairs at MoEHE Maha Zayed Al Ruwaili praised the partnership with the US Embassy in Doha.

She stressed that the education system in Qatar meets all students' needs, considers their differences, and is open to leading international experiences.

It seeks to exchange experiences and best practices in the field of comprehensive education strategies for teaching English in a way that enhances the capabilities of teachers and benefits its students.

Ambassador of the US to Qatar H E Timmy Davis affirmed the commitment of the United States of America to support educational programmes that achieve inclusiveness and enhance the learning experience for students with disabilities. He noted that this program not only equips teachers with valuable skills but also contributes to strengthening ties between the two countries.

“We are proud to collaborate with Qatar's Ministry of Education and Higher Education and look forward to further initiatives in the future,” said the Ambassador.

The“Comprehensive Education Strategies for English Language Teaching” program between the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the US Embassy in Doha represents their fifth partnership in English language programs in the past two years.

The Embassy continued engaging American English language specialists to hold workshops and training courses for teachers, advisors, and supervisors in MoEHE.