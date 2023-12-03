Russia to engage in consultations with IAEA around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in 2024

(MENAFN) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Russia are set to engage in consultations regarding the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in early the next year, as announced by Russia's Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation on Saturday.



In a statement on Telegram, Rosatom revealed that its head, Alexey Likhachev, held a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi during the UN Climate Change Conference COP-28 in Dubai. The two officials discussed security issues concerning the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.



"In particular, the conversation was about the work of the IAEA mission at the plant and the upcoming regular rotation of agency experts scheduled for Dec. 5, 2023. There is an agreement to hold full-scale consultations in January-February 2024," it declared.



Likhachev conveyed his backing for the IAEA's initiatives aimed at fostering the peaceful advancement of nuclear energy as a sustainable energy source. He also expressed his readiness to maintain collaborative efforts in this domain.



In a distinct statement, the IAEA noted that the Zaporizhzhia power plant was entirely cut off from its external power supply last night, although the reasons were not specified.



Grossi has emphasized on multiple occasions that power disruptions at the plant pose a threat to both its physical and nuclear safety.

