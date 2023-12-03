Regional leader claims Beijing too occupied to dominate Taiwan

(MENAFN) In a recent statement, Taiwan's President, Tsai Ing-wen, has expressed confidence that the Chinese government in Beijing is currently too preoccupied with pressing domestic issues to launch a military attack on Taiwan. During an event hosted by the New York Times, President Tsai emphasized the low probability of an immediate invasion, citing both strong international support for Taiwan and Beijing's hesitation due to economic, financial, and political challenges.



President Tsai highlighted the overwhelming nature of China's internal challenges, suggesting that this is not an opportune time for Beijing to contemplate a major military offensive against Taiwan. She underscored the global consensus against war, stating that "the international community has made it loud and clear that war is not an option, and peace and stability serve everybody's interests."



Acknowledging continued support from the United States, particularly in matters of security, President Tsai expressed confidence in the solidity of international backing for Taiwan. Despite the historical complexities of the Taiwan-China relationship, she noted that Taipei and Washington are jointly managing the risks associated with potential conflicts.



While Taiwan operates as a self-governing entity, Beijing maintains its stance on considering the island as an integral part of its territory under the One China policy. The Chinese government reserves the right to pursue reunification with Taiwan through force if the island were to formally declare independence. The international community, with few nations officially recognizing Taiwan's sovereignty, has witnessed the delicate geopolitical balance in the region, with Washington maintaining informal relations with Taipei and approving various arms sales to bolster Taiwan's defense capabilities over the years. President Tsai's observations shed light on the current geopolitical dynamics and the delicate equilibrium maintained in the Taiwan Strait.



